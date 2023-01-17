Killer cop Muvhevhi nabbed in dramatic style

Source: Killer cop Muvhevhi nabbed in dramatic style –Newsday Zimbabwe

File pic: Muvhevhi

A FUGITIVE former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer, Jaison Muvhevhi, was arrested in dramatic fashion in Mozambique yesterday where he had escaped after fatally shooting three people including workmates on Friday.

Muvhevhi has been on the run since Friday.

He escaped a shootout with police in Rusape on Saturday before fleeing into the mountains.

The search for Muvhevhi included soldiers assisted by a helicopter from the Air Force of Zimbabwe and the police Canine Section with police describing him as armed and dangerous.

Police identified his victims as Crispen Mubvana Kanerusine (62), of Zinzombe village, a Johane Masowe sect leader, Inspector Maxwell Hove (43) of ZRP Hwedza Camp and Munashe Mujanhi (20), of Mujanhi village, Hwedza.

Yesterday, a video of him being wrestled to the ground in Mozambique by police and civilians in that country went viral.

Police had engaged their counterparts in Mozambique about the fugitive killer.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Muvhevhi was arrested after crossing into Mozambique.

“The ZRP acknowledges and appreciates the support given by members of the public in the pursuit of the suspect. Equally, we applaud the bilateral relations with Mozambican Police counterparts which have led to the collaboration and arrest of Jason Muvhevhi.”

According to a police memo, Muvhevhi had on January 13, 2022 tried to kill one Raphael Nyahwema at Mutare Boys High School.

According to police, Muvhevhi arrived at an apostolic sect gathering at around 2pm, pulled a firearm and shot dead Kanerusine.

He then shot and killed Hove who had attended the crime scene before proceeding to Mukamba business centre where he shot Mujanhi before speeding off.

His intentions are not yet known.

