Chinhoyi woman loses US$2 300 to armed robbers

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

A 57-year-old woman from the former mining settlement of Alaska, a few kilometres west of Chinhoyi town, lost US$2 300 to a five-men armed gang yesterday.

The robbery occurred around 1900hrs at her house.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Chinhoyi Rural is investigating the case.

Provincial police acting spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Effort Chapoto said the complainant, Ms Adioh Kondowe, was in her bedroom when the assailants who were wearing balaclavas gained entry into her house through the kitchen door, which was not locked. They proceeded to her bedroom.

“One of the accused persons touched the complainant’s face whilst pointing a gun at her as he demanded money. The complainant took out US$1000 from her handbag and handed it over to him.

“He slapped her, demanding more. The second accused threatened to cut the complainant’s stomach with a knife.

“The third accused pushed the complainant on the forehead with a hammer. Fearing for her life, the complainant took another US$1300 from a drawer on the dressing table and handed it over to them,” he said.

The accused persons also took three cellphones and keys to a Honda Fit before locking the complainant and her three siblings inside the house.

The gang disappeared into the night.

Assistant Inspector Chapoto said the surge in robbery cases is worrisome. He urged those with information that can assist investigations to contact the nearest police station.

Residents were also urged to avoid keeping large sums of money at home.