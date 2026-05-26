Source: Limpopo police on high alert ahead of planned protests – herald

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

SOUTH AFRICAN police in Limpopo Province have been placed on high alert ahead of planned protests targeting foreigners, with authorities warning that any form of lawlessness, intimidation or damage to property will be met with swift and decisive action.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe said law enforcement agencies had already intensified deployments in anticipation of the planned demonstrations expected to begin this week.

“Any unauthorised gathering or march that seeks to disrupt public order and unlawful action resulting in intimidation, violence or destruction of property will be dealt with decisively and without delay by the police,” she said.

Lt-Gen Hadebe emphasised that residents should be able to go about their daily lives without fear.

“There are lawful avenues available for raising grievances and we encourage all parties to use those channels rather than resort to unlawful protests,” she said.

Police officers would be deployed in full force to ensure that any gatherings were contained within the law and did not degenerate into violence.

Limpopo province, which shares a border with Zimbabwe along the Limpopo River, hosts a significant number of Zimbabweans who live and work in the area.

The Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa has since issued an urgent safety advisory to its nationals, urging heightened vigilance amid reports of rising xenophobic tensions and sporadic violence in parts of the country.

The advisory comes against the backdrop of recurring anti-migrant demonstrations in South Africa, some of which have previously turned violent, leaving foreigners vulnerable to attacks, displacement and, in some cases, loss of life.

“The Consulates of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg and Cape Town have received reports of disturbing demonstrations that are targeting foreign nationals,” the Embassy said.

“These incidents pose a serious risk to the safety and wellbeing of Zimbabwean nationals residing in South Africa. Zimbabwean nationals are advised to remain vigilant, avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place, stay indoors where possible, limit unnecessary movement, report to the South African Police Service, Embassy and Consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and ensure they carry essential documents at all times.”

The Embassy said Government remains committed to safeguarding the welfare, dignity and safety of Zimbabweans living abroad.

Human rights organisation, Zimbabwe Exiles Forum, led by human rights lawyer Advocate Gabriel Shumba, also raised concerns, describing the planned protests and reports of violence as alarming and potentially life-threatening for migrants.

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa urged Zimbabweans to exercise maximum caution and avoid any form of confrontation.

Spokesperson Mr Bongani Mkwananzi said the Embassy’s advisory should be taken seriously given its urgency and the rarity of such warnings.

“It is very rare for our Embassy to issue such a security warning to its nationals. This shows the seriousness of the situation and our compatriots should take it seriously and prioritise their safety at all times,” he said.

He urged Zimbabweans to avoid areas where protests may occur and refrain from engaging with demonstrators.

“Foreign nationals are often wrongly scapegoated during such tensions, but that does not help anyone.

“Regardless of the circumstances, the priority must be to stay safe and avoid confrontation,” he said.