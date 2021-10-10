Source: Silobela school gets computers – The Standard

BY NIZBERT MOYO

A rural school in the Midlands province’s Silobela area has received a donation of 20 computers from a member of the community based in the diaspora.

The consignment was received by MDC Alliance ward 29 councillor Willard Moyo on behalf of Donsa Secondary School.

United Kingdom-based Cladia Mpofu, who sourced for the computers, was also involved in the construction of a computer and science laboratory at the school.

“I approached her some time ago about the lack of information communication technologies in the area, especially during this day and age where most of the people have embraced new technologies,” Moyo said.

“Our children were lagging behind in that area and we have since installed them for use by our learners.”