Source: Senior citizen jailed for sex with minor -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 62-YEAR-OLD Eastview man who slept with his neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter has been slapped with a three-year jail term.

The sexagenarian, who was initially charged with rape, was being represented by Zorodzai Dumbura.

He was later convicted of a lesser charge of sleeping with a minor after his lawyer argued before magistrate Loice Mukunyadze that there was consensual sex.

In her ruling, Mukunyadze, however, found the senior citizen guilty of sleeping with a minor.

“The complainant would listen to the accused person more than her parents,” Mukunyadze said.

“The accused knew the complainant was a minor since he was her neighbour for years.

“The accused cannot be found guilty of rape, but having sexual intercourse with a young minor. I found the accused guilty of having sexual intercourse with a minor.”

The magistrate said the accused should be given a custodial sentence.

“The accused is advanced in age, a family man. He denied the charges and was convicted after a full trial. He was charged of indecent assault and rape. He was convicted of contravening section 70,” he said.

“The law provides that it is an offence if a person engages in sexual intercourse with a minor.”

The court heard that in December last year, the convict called the complainant to bring airtime for sale to his tuckshop.

He started fondling the complainant’s breasts, before threatening to strike her with lightning.

The court heard that he used the same modus operandi to sexually abuse the girl on numerous occasions.