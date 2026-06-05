Source: Mabelreign residents warned as rock blasting works begin – herald

Diana Nherera

THE City of Harare has warned residents in Mabelreign suburb to observe strict safety measures as chemical rock blasting works commence today as part of an ongoing water infrastructure upgrade programme.

The blasting operations, which will run until Monday next week, will be carried out at the intersection of Westminster Avenue and Ridgeview Drive under a water pipe replacement project being implemented by the City of Harare in partnership with Helcraw Water.

In a notice, Acting Town Clerk Advocate Warren Chiwawa said the works are aimed at improving water infrastructure and enhancing service delivery in the area.

He urged residents to cooperate with project teams and adhere to all safety guidelines throughout the exercise.

“Residents are strongly advised not to go beyond barricaded areas, to keep a minimum distance of 15 to 30 metres from the drilling and blasting site, and to follow all barricades, signage and instructions from site personnel,” read the notice.

The city also warned residents against touching, tampering with or entering areas containing drilled or filled holes and equipment.

“Residents should not touch, tamper with or enter areas with drilled or filled holes and equipment, as the chemical used is caustic and may cause burns,” said Advocate Chiwawa.

Parents and guardians have been urged to ensure that children remain away from the work site at all times.

The City of Harare said the exercise forms part of broader efforts to modernise and strengthen water infrastructure to improve the reliability and efficiency of water supplies to residents.

Authorities appealed for public cooperation and understanding during the project’s implementation, saying the temporary inconvenience would result in long-term improvements in water service delivery.