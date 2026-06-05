Source: Police acquire motorcycles for traffic enforcement – herald

Freeman Razemba-Senior Reporter

POLICE have acquired more motorcycles, which will be used in traffic enforcement and patrols countrywide.

The all-purpose terrain motorcycles will be allocated to police stations for effective management of scene attendance, crime management, general and specific patrols and tackling reckless driving conduct on the roads.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi called on the public to cooperate with law enforcement agents.

“Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba has commissioned a batch of motorcycles for urban centres policing, rural patrol and traffic enforcement throughout the country. The all-terrain motorcycles will be allocated to police stations for effective management of scene attendance, crime management, general and specific patrols and tackling reckless driving conduct on the roads.

“The ZRP implores Zimbabweans to cooperate with police officers performing duties while riding the motorcycles,” he said.

In January, the ZRP acquired high-powered boats, motorbikes and additional patrol vehicles in a major boost to law enforcement, emergency response and crime-fighting operations across the country.

The new equipment was strategically deployed to police provinces and stations to strengthen patrols, for rescue missions and enhance rapid-response capabilities, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

Commissioner-General Mutamba then released several boats for operations along major waterways for police operations, which include rescue activities, water escorts and patrols.

He also commissioned police bikes for scene attendance and patrols in areas with rugged terrain.

The motorbikes were deployed in farming communities, rural areas and central business districts across all provinces, enabling officers to respond quickly to incidents in difficult-to-access locations.

Comm Nyathi said: “As part of the modernisation drive, ZRP has also commissioned new vehicles for the Police Canine Unit.

“As part of efforts to provide improved and quality service to Zimbabweans, the ZRP also commissioned new vehicles for use by the Police Canine Unit to attend to reports of crime, track suspects, manage public order situations, sniff for drugs and conduct general searches during crowd control activities.”

In December, the ZRP also launched a dedicated Special Tactics Troop — a highly trained rapid-response unit modelled on elite police forces such as South Africa’s Special Task Force, Kenya’s Recce Company and the United Kingdom’s Specialist Firearms Command.

The unit, which graduated after intensive training, will respond to high-risk incidents such as armed robberies, kidnappings, murder and smuggling.

In addition, Comm-Gen Mutamba has deployed three more vehicles to the National Highway Patrol Unit.