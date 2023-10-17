Source: Machakaire to lead fight against drug abuse –Newsday Zimbabwe

RECENTLY-APPOINTED Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training minister Tinoda Machakaire says he will spearhead government’s fight against drug and substance abuse.

He said his ministry would tackle the problem with the ministries of Health and Child Care as well as Public Service Labour and Social Welfare.

Officiating at the ministry’s 2024 strategic planning workshop in Harare yesterday, Machakaire underscored his ministry’s key task saying: “I want to see our ministry taking a leadership role in research and mitigation of the drugs and substance abuse problem.

“The ministry invited senior managers to strategically determine the contribution of the youths towards government’s vision of becoming a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030.”

“I want to see the young people taking a lead in national and economic development of this country. We have always been told that youths are the leaders of tomorrow but under my tenure, youths must be leaders of today. In other words, young people must be placed at the centre of all national development and decision-making processes,” he said.

Machakaire also urged officials in his ministry to act responsibly.

“We are stewards of government resources and the money that we are using is mostly taxpayers’ money. Let us use government resources responsibly the way we are responsible with resources for our family, businesses, churches or other organisations we are involved in and I will not tolerate abuse of public funds and assets,” he said.