Source: Madzibaba Ishmael seeks referral of minor’s death case to ConCourt -Newsday Zimbabwe

APOSTOLIC sect leader Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa has filed an application seeking referral of his case of causing a minor’s death to the Constitutional Court.

He also faces charges of conducting a burial without a burial order and failing to report the birth and death of a person.

Chokurongerwa appeared before Norton magistrate Christina Nyandoro yesterday.

Prosecutors Tafara Chirambira and Sheila Mupindu opposed Ishmael’s application, arguing that it was frivolous and intended to delay proceedings.

Nyandoro deferred the matter to March 7 for ruling.

Allegations are that on November 12, 2023, the accused caused the termination of Hazel Chikurunhe’s pregnancy, resulting in her death.

The court heard that he secretly buried her at his shrine in Nyabira without following procedure.

Chokurongerwa is also facing a charge of being intimate with five under-age girls, resulting in the birth of several children between 2018 and 2024.