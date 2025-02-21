Source: Woman arrested for US$5,8K investment fraud -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 28-YEAR-OLD Harare businesswoman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a potential investor of US$5 800 in a fake liquor business partnership.

Nyasha Musonza was taken into police custody on February 18 and appeared in court yesterday facing fraud charges under section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova remanded Musonza out of custody to March 13 this year for trial.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi told the court that between November 2024 and January this year, Musonza convinced the complainant that she was seeking a business partner to invest in her liquor store.

The complainant, believing the proposal to be legitimate, handed over US$5 800, expecting the money to be used to acquire stock for the venture.

However, suspicion arose when the complainant visited the liquor store and found out that no stock had been bought.

When confronted, Musonza reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the funds and the complainant realised that he had been deceived, prompting him to file a police report.