Source: Mine workers petition Chinese envoy to Zim –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE National Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (NMWUZ) has petitioned the Chinese ambassador Zhou Ding for alleged widespread abuse and violation of the country’s labour laws by Chinese-owned mining companies.

The union accused Chinese employers of subjecting local workers to “slavery-like conditions”, including underpayment, unsafe working environments and physical abuse.

The union, which represents mining sector workers, cited research revealing that employees are often denied protective gear, compromising health and safety.

“Workers are being underpaid, working under inhuman conditions and are not given the requisite protective material, thereby compromising their health and safety — a clear violation of Zimbabwe’s labour laws,” NMWUZ president Kurebwa Nhomboka said.

NMWUZ named 22 Chinese-owned companies allegedly involved in unfair labour practices, including Rundu Mine in Chegutu, Dinson Mine in Manhize and Ming Chang operations in Kwekwe and Mashava.

The union also highlighted incidents of workers being “beaten, dehumanised, threatened and even killed” for demanding outstanding wages.

Additionally, Chinese employers were accused of prohibiting workers from joining unions, a violation of international labour laws.

“We are dismayed to the extent that if the trend of abuse of local employees in the mining sector continues, we will be left with no option except to picket at your embassy,” the union said.

The letter emphasised that the mining sector was the cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s economy, adding that such practices could destabilise the nation and harm economic growth.

NMWUZ called on the Chinese embassy to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action.

“We believe that this will promote industrial harmony and economic growth in the country,” the letter concluded.

The petition reveals growing tensions between Chinese investors and local workers in the Zimbabwean mining sector.

The union vowed to defend workers’ rights, adding: “If workers can’t breathe, we will be left with no option except to defend our zones of autonomy as employees and as a union.”

The Chinese embassy has yet to respond to the allegations.