Source: Stunner in court for assaulting 9 year old -Newsday Zimbabwe

It is alleged that Chideme’s daughter fell down and started crying.

Hip Hop musician Desmond “Stunner” Chideme on Wednesday appeared at the Mbare Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting his daughter’s nine-year-old friend at the weekend.

Chideme, through his lawyer Dumisani Mtombeni denied the assault charge when he appeared before magistrate Batsirai Zishiri.

The matter was remanded to September 12 for trial continuation.

According to the prosecutor, Chideme’s juvenile daughter was playing with her friend, chasing each other on August 25.

It is alleged that Chideme’s daughter fell down and started crying.

This angered Chideme who immediately intervened and assaulted the minor with open hands before pulling out her braids.