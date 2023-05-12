Mai TT has a case to answer: Judge

COMEDIENNE Felistas ‘Mai TT’ Murata has been ordered to put up a defence in her theft of trust property case.

Harare magistrate, Munashe Chibanda, dismissed Mai TT’s application for discharge and ruled that the State had proved its case against her.

Mai TT allegedly misrepresented to Rachel Mhuka that she had a Mercedes Benz to give as surety and took a US$10 000 in loan from her.

She later handed over an Audi as security, then withdrew it and gave her an invalid passport as surety.

Upon seeing that the passport was invalid, Mhuka confronted Mai TT who then returned the collateral.

In January, Mhuka was approached by cops from Rhodesville Police Station who told her that the car belonged to Else Event Car Hire.

Else Event Car Hire filed a report of theft of trust property claiming it had entered into an agreement with Mai TT, which stated that she would hire their Audi Q5 for US$770 per week.

She failed to make the payments and was ordered to return the vehicle, but failed and became evasive.

The matter was reported to the police. – state media