Minister Accused Of Pressuring Scholarship Recipient For Sex

The minister of state in the office of the president,, was accused on Monday of pressuring a 19-year-old student who received a scholarship from him to have sex with him.Marapira reportedly attempted to convince the young woman to come to his hotel but became upset when she repeatedly rejected his advances.

On Monday, the Masvingo Mirror published the chats between Marapira and the girl whose name has been withheld but did not disclose how they were obtained. The chats revealed that Marapira provided funding for the student’s Advanced Level (A-Level) education and continued to support her when she attended the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo, although the support has been inconsistent.

On February 15th of this year, Marapira messaged the young woman expressing his frustration that she didn’t seem to care that he was in her city. He told her that she should have been there at 6 AM to say good morning. Marapira said in another message:

I believe from the day I first saw you you have developed in everything. You claim that which you cannot do.

The student responded:

What?

Marapira responded:

To love. Hautondidi hako (You don’t love me)

The student replied:

Sir, I don’t understand the kind of love I have to show you other than the one I have for you Honourable. If you’re no longer taking care of me because of that, it’s okay Sir.

Marapira attributed the decrease in financial support to “a lot of pressure with election preparations,” referring to the ZANU PF primary elections that took place at the end of March. He assured the young woman that his financial situation would return to normal after that.

The young woman didn’t believe Marapira’s explanation and believed that he was withholding financial support because she refused to meet him in his hotel room. She responded:

Sir, it’s not only about elections but love as well.

There have been reports of government officials in Zimbabwe sponsoring students with scholarships or financial support in exchange for sexual favours.

The issue of sexual exploitation in exchange for scholarships or other forms of support is a serious problem in Zimbabwe and has been the subject of much public debate and criticism.

There are organizations in Zimbabwe that work to protect students from sexual exploitation. The Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association (ZWLA) and the Musasa Project are two such organizations that provide legal and counselling services to victims of sexual harassment and abuse, including students who have been exploited by powerful individuals. These organizations play a vital role in advocating for the rights of vulnerable groups and raising awareness about sexual exploitation.

However, some powerful individuals, including government officials, might use their influence to intimidate or silence those who speak out against sexual exploitation. This can make it hard for organizations to prevent and respond to cases of sexual exploitation and to ensure that victims get the support and justice they need.