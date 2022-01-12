Source: Mamombe, Chimbiri to get trial date | The Herald

Joana Mamombe

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Harare Magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa has deferred the matter of MDC Alliance’s Harare West MP Joana Mamombe and activist Cecilia Chimbiri to February 10 for a possible trial date.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are facing allegations of staging an illegal demonstration in breach of Covid-19 regulations banning gatherings.

However, Mamombe and Chimbiri put the State on notice that if it fails to furnish them with a trial date on the next sitting they will apply for refusal of further remand.

The two activists were arrested after holding a news conference on the steps of the Harare Magistrates Court denouncing the arrest of pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe.