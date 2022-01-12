President bids farewell to Zim diplomat 

President bids farewell to Zim diplomat
President Mnangagwa bids farewell to newly appointed Zimbabwe ambassador designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia, Mrs Constance Chemwayi. Picture by Presidential Photographer Joseph Nyadzayo

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa has today bade farewell to the newly appointed Zimbabwe ambassador-designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia, Mrs Constance Chemwayi.

In an interview soon after holding a meeting with President Mnangagwa at State House, Mrs Chemwayi pledged to deepen bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Kuala Lumpur.

Mrs Chemwayi is a career diplomat who joined the Foreign Services in 1991 after graduating from the University of Zimbabwe.

She rose through the ranks from administrative officer to director, a position she held until she was appointed as Ambassador.

