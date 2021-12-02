Source: Man duped in money ‘multiplication’ deal | The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A 29-year-old man appeared in court on allegations of duping another man of US$800 after lying to him that he knows a magician who can multiply the money into US$7000.

Vincent Johnson Kanyera appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi on allegations of duping Tendai Tavangwa US$800 after lying to him that it will magically multiply.

Kanyera was not asked to plead to the fraud charges and was remanded in custody to December 7.

Mr Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State.