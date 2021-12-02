Source: Ministry of Transport spends US$100m on ERRP 2 | The Herald
Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
Government has so far spent US$100 million in the ongoing Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2.
This was said by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure permanent secretary Engineer Theodius Chinyanga when he appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development this morning.
