Man fatally stabs 3 neighbours, cop 

A HARARE man last week went berserk and stabbed four people, two of them fatally.

Among the four was a police office who attempted to subdue him.

Allegations are that on August 3 this year, the accused person Saratoga Masere (26) had a misunderstanding with his father and neighbours came to find out what was happening.

The accused, who was violent at the time, reportedly locked himself in his room.

The now-deceased Dino Mpofu of Lonchivar, Southerton, who was among the neighbours, tried to approach the accused in a bid to resolve the problem.

Masere opened the door armed with an okapi knife and charged towards the crowd outside the house.

The startled neighbours bolted, but the accused caught up the now-deceased and stabbed him in the chest.

The deceased fell down as blood gushed out of the wound and was rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the fracas, Masere also allegedly stabbed the victim’s son, Kim Mpofu (16), before stabbing a police officer who had tried to subdue him.

He also stabbed Lameck Nguwo Mazvunara (73).

Mazvunara died the following day, bringing the number of dead to two.

After committing the offence, Masere went to his rural area in Masere village, Chief Musana, Bindura to evade arrest, but police tracked him down and arrested him.

The body of the now-deceased is at Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

Masere yesterday appeared at Harare Magistrates Court in leg irons and was remanded in custody to August 22, 2023, pending indictment at the High Court for trial.