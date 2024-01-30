Source: Man kills girlfriend in cold blood –Newsday Zimbabwe

He said on January 25 this year at about 9pm, Mudarikwa was in her bedroom hut with Mahachi whom she had been dating for four years.

Police in the Midlands province have launched a manhunt for a Mberengwa man who brutally murdered his girlfriend following a misunderstanding.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the incident, adding that Stanley Mahachi (22) allegedly hit his girlfriend Dadirai Mudarikwa (39) several times on the head with a spade until she died.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a murder case in which a 39-year-old woman was brutally killed at her homestead in Jacob village under Chief Nyamhondo in Mberengwa,” Mahoko said.

He said a misunderstanding arose and Mahachi struck Mudarikwa with a spade several times on the head until she died.

Mahoko appealed to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of Mahachi to contact the nearest police station.

He also called on people to resolve their differences amicably and refrain from violence to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.