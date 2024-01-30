Source: Serial car thieves remanded in custody –Newsday Zimbabwe

TWO suspected carjackers have been arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of theft after allegedly stealing four motor vehicles before they stripped them off their engines.

The suspects John Nhira (39) and Innocent Chigwaze (27) appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje on Saturday who remanded them in custody.He advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

The two are being charged with four counts of theft of motor vehicles and robbery.It is the States’ case that on December 20 last year, Nhira and Chigwaze hired the complainant’s motor vehicle from Zindoga shopping centre, Waterfalls, Harare to Epworth.

The complainant drove towards Epworth using Masotsha Ndlovu Road.Chigwaze, who was occupying the rear passenger seat behind the driver, allegedly grabbed the driver by the neck informing him that they were robbers and threatening to kill him if he resisted.

The complainant complied and stopped the motor vehicle.Nhira who was occupying the front passenger seat got out of the motor vehicle and dragged the complainant out.

The vehicle owner was dumped along Masotsha Ndlovu Road before Nhira and Chigwaze sped off from the scene.

However, the motor vehicle was recovered on December 27 last year without its engine and gearbox in Darwendale by detectives from the CID Vehicle Theft Squad but Nhira and Chigwaze could not be located.

In another matter, Nhira and Chigwaze, who were in the company of an accomplice only identified as Magwejani and is still at large, stole Tawanda Pamire’s vehicle in Mbare. The robbers allegedly gained entry into the vehicle using a duplicate key and drove away unnoticed.

Pamire discovered the offence the following day before reporting at ZRP Stodart Police Station in Mbare, Harare.The stolen motor vehicle was also recovered in Darwendale.

On January 2 this year, the three robbers, accompanied by Chancellor Tande who is still at large, acting in common purpose stole Albert Marozva’s vehicle in Warren Park, Harare.They allegedly used a duplicate key to open the doors of Marozva’s vehicle and drove away unnoticed.

Marozva reported the theft at ZRP Warren Park Police Station.

On the night of January 22 this year, the suspected carjackers in the company of an accomplice only identified as Ashley stole Lawrence Munetsi’s vehicle at Kuwadzana 3 car park. They also used duplicate keys.

The carjackers were, however, arrested in Warren Park by members of the public after they had stolen a Toyota Hiace kombi.

They then led detectives from CID Vehicle Theft Squad Harare to the recovery of the stolen vehicle which had no engine, doors, windows, gear-box, diff and rear wheels. It was also observed that the chassis number had been tampered with.