Man throws self into moving traffic after killing wife

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A FORTY-TWO-year-old man from Ramahori Farm in Concession threw himself into moving traffic along the Mazowe-Mvurwi highway after fatally striking his wife with an axe on the head over infidelity accusations.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the incident happened on Monday at around 1 am and the couple’s bodies are at Concession Hospital awaiting post-mortem.

On Sunday, May 28 this year the deceased, Simon Pwiti and Netsai Bhesamwa (50) started quarrelling over infidelity allegations.

Pwiti accused his wife of having an extramarital affair with Tanaka Mudzingwa popularly known in the area as Gunners.

On the fateful day, Monday at around 1 am took an axe and struck his wife once on the head.

Pwiti went to their neighbour Donald Malamba’s house and informed him that his wife was dead before vanishing into the darkness.

Malamba and his wife Patricia Simao went to Pwiti’s house and saw a blood-stained axe at the door.

They entered the house and saw Bhesamwa motionless in a pool of blood, wrapped in a blanket.

Sgt Major Chikasha said Pwiti’s lifeless body was found in the middle of the Mazowe-Mvurwi highway with serious head injuries and bruises.

He said the police suspect that Pwiti threw himself into moving traffic resulting in a hit-and-run accident.

The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene together with Mazowe traffic.

The bodies were ferried to Concession Hospital.

This is one of the many domestic violence cases reported weekly raising the concern of the police.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Nyati urged couples to resolve differences amicably without violence.

“We urge couples to seek counselling from the local police, traditional leaders and church elders to find peaceful ways to resolve differences,” he said.

In a similar case in Concession, Nyarai Masauso (41) and her husband only identified as Muridzi from Chatyoka Mine in Concession, went to a nearby stream to pan for gold on May 26.

The couple started arguing after Muridzi started accusing Masauso of having an extramarital affair.

Muridzi picked up an axe, struck his wife several times on both thighs and hit her on the lower abdomen with the axe handle.

Masauso was rescued by a passer-by whom she asked to tell her neighbour Mildred Chikepe to come and take her because she could no longer walk.

When Chikepe arrived Masauso was lying on the ground with deep cuts on her thighs and a swollen lower abdomen.

Muridzi had long since vanished.

Masauso was rushed to Concession Hospital where she was referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital where she died two days later.

Police have launched a manhunt to Muridzi.

Meanwhile on May 27, at Mangara village under Chief Chipuriro in Guruve, Miriam Mutamba accused her husband Romeo Judah of having an extramarital affair.

The following day at around 6am Mutamba left the bedroom to go to the toilet where she called out to her husband 30 minutes later informing him that she had ingested poison.

Judah found his wife lying on the ground writhing in pain.

He called for help and efforts to render first aid were fruitless and Mutamba died on her way to Guruve Hospital.