Source: Mandiwanza quits Dairibord after 43 years – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

DAIRIBORD Holding Limited group chief executive Anthony Mandiwanza is retiring from the listed company with effect from September 30, 2022 after serving the milk processor for 43 years.

Mandiwanza will be replaced by Mercy Rufaro Ndoro with effect from October 1, 2022, the company said yesterday. Ndoro is currently Dairibord’s financial director.

“The board of directors of Dairibord Holdings Limited would like to announce the retirement of the group chief executive, Anthony Mandiwanza, with effect from September 30, 2022 after a distinguished career,” the company said.

Mandiwanza joined Dairibord in 1979, rising through the ranks to hold positions of factory manager, regional manager, operations director and marketing director.

He was appointed group chief executive in 1996, driving the transformation of Dairibord from a loss-making State enterprise to a vibrant, profitable commercial entity.

He received many accolades in his personal capacity and for the company.

The company said during his tenure as chief executive and executive director, Mandiwanza played an influential role in the development of Zimbabwe’s dairy industry and industry associations and Employers’ Confederation of Zimbabwe.

He chaired the boards of other organisations, including Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe and TSL.

Ndoro has held several positions in the company including as financial accountant, finance executive and company secretary. She was appointed finance director and executive director of the company in 2009.

“Mercy has a deep understanding of the business from experience in management positions spanning over 25 years in Dairibord and is firmly positioned to take the business through this transition period and beyond,” the company said.

She chairs Microplan Financial Services, a subsidiary of FBC Holdings. Dairibord also appointed Godfrey Machanzi as chief operating officer, effective June 1, 2022.

Machanzi’s previous positions include managing director for BAT Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland; business development manager for southern Africa strategy and planning and route to market implementation manager for BAT South Africa.

He has in-depth understanding of consumers and has worked with suppliers, distributors and government agencies across the Southern African Development Community.

The Dairibord board also appointed Bruce Henderson as an independent non-executive director with effect from August 1, 2022.

Bruce has experience in a broad cross-section of the economy in southern Africa and working with large established multinationals specialising in fast moving consumer goods, retail and manufacturing