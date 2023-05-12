Source: Mary Mubaiwa trial date set –Newsday Zimbabwe
VICE President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Mary Mubaiwa will face trial on August 10 and 11 on charges of money laundering.
Mubaiwa who is being represented by Beatrice Mtetwa appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje.
The complainant is the State.
Mubaiwa is charged together with a company, Tarnor Investments private limited represented by Arnold Sununguri Whande.
Mary Mubaiwa trial date set
Newer PostMwonzora’s political career in limbo
Older PostZANU PF’s Power Retention Mechanism
COMMENTS