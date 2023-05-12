Mary Mubaiwa trial date set

0

Source: Mary Mubaiwa trial date set –Newsday Zimbabwe

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Mary Mubaiwa

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Mary Mubaiwa will face trial on August 10 and 11 on charges of money laundering.

Mubaiwa who is being represented by Beatrice Mtetwa appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

The complainant is the State.

Mubaiwa is charged together with a company, Tarnor Investments private limited represented by Arnold Sununguri Whande.

Related posts:

  1. Mary pulled out Chiwenga’s medical tubes: Aide 
  2. VP ex-wife trial: New details emerge 
  3. VP’s ex-wife attempted murder trial resumes
  4. Tempers flare during Mubaiwa’s trial 
  5. Chiwenga’s ex-wife trial deferred
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *