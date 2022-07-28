Source: Mashwede workers nabbed over US$70 000 theft – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

SIX Mashwede Holdings employees stationed at the Highglen outlet, Harare, appeared yesterday before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing a charge of stealing US$70 000 from their employer.

Daniel Raradza (24), Delilah Masinjalo (26), Charity Mapengo (43), Centia Zvai (40), Kudzanai Munyama (32) and Patricia Chakari (29) were remanded to September 3 on $50 000 bail each.

Allegations are that on July 20, 2022, detectives from CID Homicide received a tip-off that the six had formed a syndicate to steal from their employer.

The court heard that they would forge daily sales reports to cover up for their crime.

Acting on the information, on July 23, the detectives managed to arrest some of the employees, who have already appeared in court.

They implicated the six, leading to the recovery of US$1 000, a four-plate gas stove, sound bar speaker, one blanket, two pillows and various clothing items bought with proceeds of

crime.

Court papers show that the fraud has been going on since 2020 and a total of US$70 000 was stolen.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.