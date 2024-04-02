Source: Mathole seeks to define mosi music –Newsday Zimbabwe

MWENJE Mathole, a DreamStar Talent Show finalist, multi-talented actor and Afro-fusion guitarist popular for his music entitled mosi, proclaimed that after producing and performing his well-received album Musharukwa (2020) and extended play Svingobwe a few years ago he now wishes to consolidate his years of learnership and experience in music to define mosi music.

NewsDay Life & Style caught up with Mathole after a captivating performance at a local venue where he was entertaining lunch dinners. In a space of about five hours, Mathole added to the menu engaging in soothing Afro-fusion Mosi Band renditions of his own creation and original and cover versions of Bob Marley’s Redemption Song, No Woman No Cry, Norman Chipeni’s Chati Huwi, Makanaka, Malaika, Sango, Nde Nhanha Nde, Uri Mupfana, Punyaira and Tora Uta Hwako and plenty others.

One thing captivating and striking about Mathole’s performance is his ability to coax the audience into singing along popular traditional and folk music choruses as dictated by his highly distinct suites, while he contrarily sings something highly contemporary and authentic which shifts mindsets from the past to their own classicism.

Mathole, who holds an Honours in Theatre Arts degree from the University of Zimbabwe and is doing post-graduate studies at the same institution, has received several quotable quotes in terms of critiques.

Several prominent artiste were part of the audience at the Gava Restaurant as they sipped their drinks while dancing to some of the familiar songs performed by Mosi Band.

Prolific bass guitarist Josh Meck had this to say: “I think Mwenje is very authentic. I love his music because he is more into Zimbabwean cultural rhythms which he plays very well.”

Mitchell Mvundura, Exodus Chauke and Self Uliya also said it was true that Mathole had a rare talent.

“He is very authentic like Josh has said. We like his music especially his tonal inflection which is characterised by a speech voice directly transferred into an absorbing melody full of pacifying and sentimental articulations,” they said.

Mathole told NewsDay Life & Style that he is revolutionary and creative artiste whose vision is to be owned by the people, his people in Africa and wishes that when owned he would add value to all African tribes.

“Am public property and a servant. I am currently working on an album whose name shall only be revealed towards mid-year. I am not yet in a position or allowed to say a date, but soon the date will be there. This album is destined to define mosi music,” he opened up.

“We have been in the past dancing and adjusting to the audience’s needs and from now on we do it in a different way which defines mosi music. Mosi music is about appreciation of music, aurally, visually and in terms of imagination. I visualised images of a presentation of mist like that which comes from a waterfall. Mosi is smoke air which gives life, breathing life. Flexibility in art, they say there is no safety in creativity. Mosi music is about limitlessness in life. What God gives us no one can stop.”

Mwenje aims to claim African regional and continental fame and would like to be conferred with the African culture ambassadorial role one of these days.

“Talent scouting programmes are key and of paramount importance in the upliftment and nurturing of creative talent. I have taken part in the Zim Has Got the Talent, Star Brite and DreamStar.

“The DreamStar to me comes first ahead of anything else, it made me perfect my talent and took me to many regional and international destinations. What I can say is that, Mwenje would not be where he is today without the DreamStar. I never became number one in all these, suffering soars and lessons cleared my vision as to where I really wanted to be,” he told NewsDay Life & Style.

“I went to Lanzhou the capital and largest city of Gansu province in north-western China. I brought back home several lessons which include embracing various forms of artistry in my music. The Chinese art was really mind blowing. Everywhere I went I would discover that African culture and values remain in demand.

“I am currently a student and reading for a Master’s degree in Multi-Media and Development Communication. I double as somebody employed as a performer and artiste, while chasing my goals as a dedicated student. I wish to enable development through music.

“From this year on, Mwenje is going to be extremely nationalistic. I want people who are extremely restricted or marginalised to get moments of relief and breathe life through my music,” added the talented actor in sequels: Mambo Shava, Spear of Love, Ndure, Inside Out, Tokwe Mukosi, The Storm and Harvest of Thorns.