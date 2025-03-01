Source: Twins in trouble for murdering colleague over snooker – The Southern Eye

POLICE in Francistown, Botswana, have arrested one 26-year-old Zimbabwean twin brother for allegedly killing their fellow countryman in a dispute over a snooker table.

According to reports from the neighbouring country, the murder occurred on February 4 when the accused, Oshea Giant Moyo, allegedly ganged up with his twin brother (name not mentioned in court papers) and stabbed a fellow Zimbabwean, only identified as Sipho, in the head leading to his death.

Moyo is detained in remand prison, while his twin brother is still on the run.

This week, Moyo appeared at the Francistown Magistrates Court where he denied the charges and apportioned the blame on his twin brother, who is at large.

He told the court that the deceased Sipho was fighting with his twin brother.

“Sipho destroyed my snooker table some days back, I told my twin brother and he did not take it lightly. He went to confront him and a fight ensued,” Moyo told the court.

“I was trying to stop them from fighting, I did not kill him. My twin then stabbed Sipho twice on the head and fled.”

Moyo further challenged the police to hunt and arrest his brother before he skips the border to South Africa.

“I suspect my twin might flee to our father in South Africa. I want to know what will happen to me?” he asked.

However, the court told Moyo that he would be remanded in custody and will remain behind bars until his next court appearance on March 6.

Meanwhile, police in Botswana have launched a manhunt for the other twin brother.