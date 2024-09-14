Information ministry congratulates President on birthday

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke-Senior Reporter

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has hailed President Mnangagwa for his tireless efforts in making Zimbabwe a prosperous nation.

This comes as the country celebrates the President’s 82nd birthday tomorrow, honouring his selfless service and visionary leadership.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry saluted his “revolutionary credence” and contributions to the country’s independence, adding that his leadership has been a shining example of diligence, hard work, virtue and honour.

“The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, the Deputy Minister Dr Omphile Marupi, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana, Chief Director Mr Jonathan Gandari and the entire ministry staff take absolute pride in celebrating the illustrious life journey of the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of Zimbabwe and SADC Chairman, His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa,” reads the statement.

“On the special occasion of his 82 birthday anniversary, the ministry joins the nation and the world at large in resolutely saluting the Head of State’s unflinching and faithful commitment to Zimbabwe’s freedom from colonial bondage.

“The celebration of his birthday is symbolic of how we cherish his tangible lifelong exploits to national independence, the ferocious protection of national sovereignty, poverty eradication and creation of a just society for all.

“His leading role in the nationalist renaissance that gave birth to the Second Republic is evident of his sincere adherence to the preservation of our enduring liberation values and unflinching loyalty to the ‘Will of the People’ which in turn is the ‘Will of God’.”

The Ministry also commended the innumerable political reforms and socio-economic transformation that have been ushered in under President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Vision 2030, anchored on achieving an upper-middle class economy, is safe in the hands of the President’s patriotic zeal for a better Zimbabwe, added the Ministry.

“His commitment to national independence, protection of sovereignty, poverty eradication and creation of a just society for all is truly remarkable.

“This is visibly and undoubtedly demonstrated by his ultimate self-investment in the anti-colonial cause from a tender age. Inspired by his revolutionary credence, we pay homage to his contribution to the foundational architecture of our State in early independence.”