Source: MDC-A Supporters Fundraise Bullet Proof Car For Chamisa – Pindula News

Opposition MDC Alliance (MDC-A) supporters have launched a fundraising campaign to buy a top-of-the-range bulletproof vehicle for the party leader Nelson Chamisa.

On Wednesday evening, the Go Fund Me campaign for Chamisa’s new vehicle was above US$2 400. The target for the new vehicle is US$120 000.

The fundraising campaign comes after Chamisa’s convoy was this week attacked by over 200 ZANU PF activists in Charumbira, Masvingo West where the opposition leader intended to meet local leaders.

Several cars were stoned while party members had to seek medical treatment from injuries sustained during the attack.

One MDC Alliance supporter, only identified as T. Basvi, who started the Go Fund Me campaign said recent attacks showed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government and ZANU PF wants to injure or cause serious harm to Chamisa. He added:

As the Diaspora community of Zimbabwe and friends, we want to send a clear message of solidarity by replacing Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s vehicle which was destroyed during the recent attacks orchestrated by the regime in Masvingo. As concerned global citizens, we have come up with this initiative to raise funds for the purchase of an armour-plated vehicle as well as security apparel for his safety and security.

Meanwhile, Chamisa who is still in Masvingo province, which is also his home province, appreciated the support he is getting from the locals.

ZANU PF acting national political commissar Patrick Chinamasa defended the attack on Chamisa, telling reporters in Harare on Tuesday that Chamisa provoked ZANU PF supporters in Charumbira by forcing them to meet him.