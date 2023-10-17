Source: Artuz leader files for exception to obstruction charge –Newsday Zimbabwe

AMALGAMATED Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) leader Obert Masaraure yesterday filed an application for exception before Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka in a case of obstructing the course of justice.

The application for exception comes after the State applied for postponement of the matter highlighting that the case has been moved from different courts, hence the prosecutor needed more time to confirm the actual trial commencement date.

In the written application, Masaraure’s lawyer Tapiwa Muchineripi indicated that the State outline did not meet the requirements of the preferred charge. He further argued that the State outline and the charges fail toexplain how the course of justice was allegedly defeated or prejudiced.

The defence put the State on notice that if it failed to start the trial on the next remand date, Masaraure would apply for removal from further remand.

The matter was postponed to November 6 for trial commencement.

Masaraure is accused of posting a message on X (formerly Twitter) demanding the release of his colleague, Robson Chere, who had been arrested in connection with the death of an Artuz member, Roy Issa, in 2016.

Issa plunged to his death from the 7th floor of a Harare hotel.

An inquest into his death ruled out foul play, but police have reopened the docket and charged Masaraure and Chere with murder. The Artuz leader has several cases pending before the courts, including subversion, murder and participating in a gathering in breach of COVID-19 regulations.