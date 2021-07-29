Source: Mid-term budget review on today – NewsDay Zimbabwe

FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube is expected to present the mid-term budget review this afternoon.

The review comes at a time when the annual inflation rate has been declining, with government saying the rate declined to 56% this month, from about 106%.

However, on the ground, consumers continue to feel the heat, with price increases and foreign currency shortages continuing.

Ahead of today’s announcement, industries had said government should roll out a series of measures to address problems faced by companies.

“Our key request is that the mid-term budget should not unsettle the stability or the relative stability that we have experienced, but rather sustain it,” Sekai Kuvarika, chief executive officer of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, said.