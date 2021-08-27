ZIMBABWEAN police on Friday 27 August 2021 set free nine liberation war veterans whom they had arrested and detained for allegedly protesting against low pension payouts.

Source: Midnight release for war veterans persecuted over “bread crumbs” protest – The Zimbabwean

The liberation war veterans, who were arrested on Wednesday 25 August

2021 by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, were charged with

participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence,

breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(a) of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

ZRP officers accused them of staging a protest on Wednesday 25 August

2021 outside Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube’s

offices in Harare, where they held placards inscribed “Pay war

veterans they deserve please we are human beings. #Mthuli we are tired

of bread crumbs like Lazurus.”

The nine liberation war veterans namely Isso Madzivanyika, Nyasha

Manyana, Daphne Kanoti, Shoorai Nyamangodo, Faith Chamanda, Ruvimbo

Sphyina Maphosa, Jordan Nderezina, Maron Mabvunzaneyi Mazikana and

Wonderful Sabarauta were expected to appear in court on Friday 27

August 2021.

However, ZRP officers released the liberation war veterans around

midnight and advised their lawyer Paidamoyo Saurombe of Zimbabwe

Lawyers for Human Rights and Chawona Kanoti of Kanoti and Partners

that they will contact them if they want to pursue with prosecuting

them.