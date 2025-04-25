Source: Mining communities face water pollution crisis -Newsday Zimbabwe

MINING communities in Zimbabwe are grappling with severe water pollution and depletion of surface and underground water resources, according to Community Water Alliance (CWA).

CWA national co-ordinator Hardlife Mudzingwa revealed the alarming state of water resources in mining areas during a recent Fostering Accountability, Integrity and Responsibility on Mining in Zimbabwe (FAIR Project) training workshop for journalists in Harare.

“The mining activities have led to physical, microbiological and chemical contamination of water resources within these communities,” he said.

“Cyanide and other toxic substances have been disposed of in rivers and tailing dams, posing a significant threat to the health and wellbeing of local residents.”

The consequences of such pollution are far-reaching, with the costs of purifying contaminated water being borne by the end-users of potable water.

This has resulted in a significant burden on local communities, who are already struggling to access clean and safe water.

FAIR Project supports efforts to reduce hydrological and climatic vulnerability, strengthen capacities for water resource management and promote the sustainable use of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

The FAIR Project training workshop sought to equip journalists with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively report on mining-related issues in Zimbabwe.

The workshop provided a platform for stakeholders to share their experiences and perspectives on the challenges facing mining communities, and to discuss potential solutions to such problems.

“As the water pollution crisis continues to affect mining communities in Zimbabwe, it is essential that the issue receives attention and action from relevant authorities,” Mudzingwa said.

“The health and wellbeing of local residents depend on it.”