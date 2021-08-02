Source: Missing Chinhoyi baby found 4 months later | The Herald

A six-month-old Chinhoyi baby, Dadirai Seremwe, who was reported missing

four months ago has been found dumped in Mt Darwin, some 215km from

Chinhoyi.

The baby, whose mother resides in Ruvimbo suburb, went missing when she

was only two-months-old.

She was kidnapped by a yet to be identified person when her mother, Ms

Vicky Nyanhete, had reportedly escorted a visitor from the family home.

When Ms Nyanhete returned home, the baby was missing and she was told by

her two other children that a man had entered the house and made off with

the baby.

Ms Nyanhete reported the matter to the police, but she was arrested and

detained for three nights together with her friend.

Police confirmed that the baby had been found and DNA tests would be

conducted to ascertain if she was indeed the one kidnapped in Chinhoyi. —

ZBC News.