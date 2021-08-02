Source: Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe appoints new Director General | The Herald
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has appointed Dr Engineer
Elijah Chingosho as the new Director General with effect from August 1.
“Dr Eng Elijah Chingosho is an aviation leader with decades of experience
in aircraft engineering, business turnaround, organisational business
development, safety and security systems in aviation, aviation regulatory
development and strategic management, and has led successful teams in the
private, government and non-profit sectors,” CAAZ board chairman Advocate
Theophilus Gambe said in a statement.
“Throughout his career in the aviation industry, he has established a
strong record of success, which has put Zimbabwe on the African and indeed
global aviation map.
“This experience gives him good stead at the CAAZ as he steers the
transformation of the organization into a regional hub of world class
aviation services while achieving its objectives under the National
Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).”
CAAZ has been without a substantive Director General for some months after
the previous incumbent’s exit.
“I am honoured to have been appointed to serve this important organization
and continue actively working to develop the aviation industry in
Zimbabwe”, Dr Chingosho said.
“With the support of the team at CAAZ, we will efficiently and
professionally serve the fascinating aviation industry.”
Dr Chingosho is a renowned aviation expert who is well known throughout
the aviation industry where he has spent over three decades of service in
various capacities.
He is the former chief executive officer of the Nairobi-based African
Airlines Association (AFRAA) and was the first person from within SADC to
land such an important and prestigious post.
Prior to being the Secretary General and CEO of the AFRAA, Dr Chingosho
held several senior executive positions including AFRAA Director Safety,
Technical and Training for nine years.
Before moving to Nairobi, he served as General Manager Engineering at Air
Zimbabwe for three years.
Dr Chingosho is a retired Group Captain from the Air Force of Zimbabwe
where he was Director of Engineering before joining Thabs Marketing, a
private company based in Harare where he was the Projects Development
Manager.
CAAZ falls under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development
and is mandated to promote the safe, regular and efficient use and
development of aviation inside and outside Zimbabwe as well as advise
government on all matters pertaining to aviation
