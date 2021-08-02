Source: Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe appoints new Director General | The Herald

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has appointed Dr Engineer

Elijah Chingosho as the new Director General with effect from August 1.

“Dr Eng Elijah Chingosho is an aviation leader with decades of experience

in aircraft engineering, business turnaround, organisational business

development, safety and security systems in aviation, aviation regulatory

development and strategic management, and has led successful teams in the

private, government and non-profit sectors,” CAAZ board chairman Advocate

Theophilus Gambe said in a statement.

“Throughout his career in the aviation industry, he has established a

strong record of success, which has put Zimbabwe on the African and indeed

global aviation map.

“This experience gives him good stead at the CAAZ as he steers the

transformation of the organization into a regional hub of world class

aviation services while achieving its objectives under the National

Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).”

CAAZ has been without a substantive Director General for some months after

the previous incumbent’s exit.

“I am honoured to have been appointed to serve this important organization

and continue actively working to develop the aviation industry in

Zimbabwe”, Dr Chingosho said.

“With the support of the team at CAAZ, we will efficiently and

professionally serve the fascinating aviation industry.”

Dr Chingosho is a renowned aviation expert who is well known throughout

the aviation industry where he has spent over three decades of service in

various capacities.

He is the former chief executive officer of the Nairobi-based African

Airlines Association (AFRAA) and was the first person from within SADC to

land such an important and prestigious post.

Prior to being the Secretary General and CEO of the AFRAA, Dr Chingosho

held several senior executive positions including AFRAA Director Safety,

Technical and Training for nine years.

Before moving to Nairobi, he served as General Manager Engineering at Air

Zimbabwe for three years.

Dr Chingosho is a retired Group Captain from the Air Force of Zimbabwe

where he was Director of Engineering before joining Thabs Marketing, a

private company based in Harare where he was the Projects Development

Manager.

CAAZ falls under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development

and is mandated to promote the safe, regular and efficient use and

development of aviation inside and outside Zimbabwe as well as advise

government on all matters pertaining to aviation