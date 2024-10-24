Source: Mnangagwa congratulates Mozambique’s Daniel Chapo for ‘resounding victory’ – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday looked to be endorsing the just-ended Mozambican elections as he issued a congratulatory message to Frelimo presidential candidate Daniel Chapo, now set to be officially announced winner of the controversial October 9 poll.

Mnangagwa, who also doubles as SADC chairperson, was addressing Zanu PF Politburo members at his party’s main headquarters in Harare.

“Comrades; I congratulate our sister revolutionary Party, Frelimo and the President-Elect, His Excellency, Cde Daniel Chapo as well as the people of Mozambique on their resounding victory during the recently held elections. Zanu PF stands ready to cement the long-existing revolutionary unity between our parties and countries,” he said.

His comments towards a process that has been marred by alleged vote fraud and violence would likely anger Mozambique’s new opposition party Podemos and its presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane who have vehemently rejected the outcome and called for protests.

The SADC chairperson may also have jumped the gun as the Mozambican poll winner is yet to be officially announced while a formal challenge against the outcome could follow.

The election results will extend Frelimo’s dominance on the neighbouring country’s politics, having been in power since independence in 1975.