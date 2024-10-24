Source: Response to proposals from Zimbabwe and Namibia to cull elephants and other wildlife
Please read and share this response widely. Know that world-wide awareness of this atrocity is SO important.
The undersigned 80 organisations and wildlife experts (including myself), in this PDF – https://www.prowildlife.de/wp-
content/uploads/2024/10/ statement-opposing-culling-of- wildlife-in-southern-africa- 2024.pdf – are so very deeply concerned by the announcements by some governments in Southern Africa – including Zimbabwe – to cull/slaughter large numbers of elephants and other wild animals, including inside National Parks.
Remember too that my latest highly acclaimed memoir ELEPHANT DAWN – available online as an ebook, in paper form, and as an audio book, from places like Amazon – tells the unrestrained story of my 13 years of full-time voluntarily (and primarily self-funded) conservation work with wild elephants in Hwange, Zimbabwe, and all that they – and I, as a passionate conservationist on the ground daily – had to cope with. It’s a must-read for those who want to understand what a Zimbabwean cull in particular would mean. As well as happy times, writing about the remarkable relationships I formed with these wild elephant families in unfenced areas, and just how incredible elephants are, it also tells of the many potential heartaches and tragedies – including ones like this one – that these magnificent family-orientated animals have to face each and every day. It’s SO important that everyone around the world opens their eyes. And cares.
The elephants need your help.
Together we can stop this slaughter of one of our most intelligent and self-aware animals in the world.
Please, please, inform yourselves.
With best wishes,
Sharon Pincott
Elephant Behavioural Expert
