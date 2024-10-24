Transform Zimbabwe leader detained on August 2 in a government crackdown to thwart potential protests during a SADC summit

HARARE – Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of opposition party Transform Zimbabwe, was granted bail by the Harare High Court on Wednesday.

He spent 82 days in pre-trial incarceration.

Justice Emilia Muchawa ordered Ngarivhume freed on US$100 bail. Conditions of the bail include surrendering his passport and a prohibition against posting on social media platform, X.

Ngarivhume was arrested on August 2 in the run-up to a SADC heads of state summit in Harare on August 17, during which the government feared protests by pro-democracy activists. Over 100 activists were detained across the country and dozens remain imprisoned awaiting trial, according to rights lawyers.

The Transform Zimbabwe leader is accused of disorderly conduct in a public place and participating in an illegal gathering with intent to promote public violence, crimes he allegedly committed in June this year.