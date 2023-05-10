Source: Mnangagwa scraps corrupt, secretive law as Govt phones ‘ring off the hook’
Protests swiftly erupted after the gazette was released, with business leader Nigel Chanakira questioning what could be said of a government that legislates thievery when taxing its citizens.
Nick Mangwana, the permanent secretary for information, defended the act while stating that “phones were ringing off the hook” in government offices from citizens asking why the stated instrument had been enacted.
He argued it would disentangle purchases of emergency medical supplies or critical equipment repairs from the long drawn procurement process.
However, the President soon acted to bin the fraudulent document. Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda declared the document had been published without authorisation, and without the signature of the President as is the norm.
“While further investigations are underway, Government wishes to advise the public that, on the instruction of His Excellency the President, the document in question has been rescinded as it has no standing at law, in policy and in terms of set Government procedures. It thus should be disregarded,” wrote Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda in a statement.
He further affirmed Government’s commitment to managing a transparent public procurement policy and process, as required by the laws of the country.
