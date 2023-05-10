Source: ZLHR rescues parents arrested for picketing over school maladministration
ZRP officers arrested the seven parents of some Prince Edward High
School students after they allegedly protested against the manner in
which school authorities were running the institution.
The seven namely Julia Ndengu, Priscilla Makahwa, Rudo Tekwani,
Wallesa Nyawo, Tinashe Chisvo, West Ndengu and Kumbirai Marara, were
detained for about eight hours, first at Milton Park Police Station
before being ferried in a ZRP vehicle to Harare Central Police
Station.
The seven, who were represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe of Zimbabwe
Lawyers for Human Rights, were later released from police custody
after their lawyer protested against the arrest and detention of his
clients arguing that it was a violation of their fundamental rights
guaranteed in the Constitution.
They were verbally warned by the ZRP officers not to stage protests
and had their names recorded by law enforcement agents.
Zimbabwean students resumed lessons on Monday 8 May 2023 for the
second term, which runs until early August.
