Source: Moreblessing Ali Funeral Service: “Home, Car And Shop Of CCC Member Burnt” – Mahere

Her death has sparked clashes between CCC supporters and ruling ZANU PF activists.

The CCC party accuses some ZANU PF members of kidnapping and killing Ali. Mahere said:

We are receiving reports that the home, car and shop of CCC member, Audius Makomatsi have been burnt in Nyatsime following the memorial service of Moreblessing Ali who disappeared & was murdered. Nobody has been arrested for the murder.

Meanwhile, The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday deployed officers following the eruption of violence.

They are yet to issue a detailed statement on what transpired.

Meanwhile, witnesses say ZANU PF supporters stormed the memorial service for Moreblessing Ali ordering mourners to find somewhere to mourn their colleague.

They reportedly blocked some supporters from coming to the event. Those who were blocked reportedly set ablaze the homes of some ZANU PF officials in the area in retaliation.

CCC, however, dismissed the reports that its members burnt properties belonging to ZANU PF activists saying the ruling party’s members burnt houses of their own colleagues so that it would appear as if CCC was doing it.

This, according to CCC, is meant to give ZANU PF an excuse for violence against members of the opposition party.