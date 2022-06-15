Source: ZCA urges rights commission to probe Moreblessing Ali’s murder – #Asakhe – CITE

The Zimbabwe Christian Alliance (ZCA) has condemned the gruesome murder of Moreblessing Ali and called upon the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) to act on the matter.

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Ali who had gone missing for over two weeks was found dead with her body mutilated.

In a statement, Tuesday, ZCA said Ali deserves justice even in her death.

“Human life is sacred and needs to be protected. The Zimbabwean constitution Chapter 4, Section 5.3 guarantees security of persons, “No person may be subjected to physical or psychological torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment,” read the statement.

They said the enforced disappearance of the mother of two and her murder, brings back memories of previous incidences of politically motivated violence and disappearances.

“Most of these cases which remain unresolved have been linked to pre and post-electoral violence,” said ZCA.

They added that there appears to be a buildup of electoral violence, with the Zimbabwe Peace Project reporting 193 cases of political motivated violence in the month of May.

“The delay to apprehend the alleged perpetrators and the harassment being done to Moreblessing’s family is creating fear and trauma both to the family and the community.”

ZCA added that Moreblessing’s family must be allowed to mourn without interference.

“If justice is served and the suspects are brought to book, it will bring closure to the late Moreblessing’s family and friends.

“As the nation has entered the period of elections, incidences such as these create tension and conflicts which might escalate to violence. Failure to properly handle Moreblessing’s murder is fueling conflicts, and this may spread to the rest of the country,” said ZCA.