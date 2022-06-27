Source: MP fights drug abuse through sport – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

TO fight drug abuse in his constituency, Makokoba legislator James Sithole (MDC Alliance) has decided to channel his 2022 Constituency Development Funds (CDF) allocation towards rehabilitating sport and recreational facilities.

Addressing a gathering at the World International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking commemorations on Saturday in Makokoba, Sithole said: “Sport is important because it goes hand in hand with discipline, hence in that vein we are making a commitment that as the Makokoba CDF for 2022 will go towards rehabilitating sports and youth centres around the constituency in order to fight the drug abuse challenge.”

The commemorations were organised by Zimbabwe Civil Liberties Drug Network targeting Makokoba, one of Bulawayo’s crime hotspots.