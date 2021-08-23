Source: Murehwa embarks on massive road rehab | The Herald

Andrew Muvishi–Mash East Correspondent

Murehwa Rural District Council has embarked on a massive project to rehabilitate roads in Macheke using equipment procured by devolution funds.

The project is meant to ensure smooth delivery of maize and other farm produce to the market.

Most roads in Macheke were left in a bad state after incessant rains received in the last season. The poor road network has also impacted negatively on other developmental programmes in Macheke and Murehwa districts.

District engineer for Murehwa RDC, Ernest Sithole, said council was keen to assist farmers and residents to access the market easily.

Eng Sithole applauded Government for disbursing funds which they used to procure road equipment.

“We want to thank our Government for giving us funds which we used to procure road machinery,” he said. “The funds lessened our burden as rate payers’ monies are now being channelled towards other developmental projects.

“The council has resolved to rehabilitate 14km of Chiguri-Masunzwe road and 8km of St Peters road that were damaged by incessant rains. “We want to make sure that there is good road network for farmers so that they do not face delays when transporting their produce to markets, “ Eng Sithole said.

He said council received fuel from local businessman Mr Nyasha Masoka for rehabilitation of the said roads.

In an interview, Mr Masoka said farmers and villagers were finding it difficult to access markets as roads were in a bad state.

“We are working with our council to rehabilitate our roads. As a businessman, I have noticed that development starts with good road network,” said Mr Masoka.

Macheke villagers hailed the noble roads rehabilitation project. Mrs Nancy Jacob of ward 29 said the project would go a long way in improving farmers’ movement.

“We want to thank our council for rehabilitating the roads. This year, we had a bumper harvest, hence good roads will ensure smooth transportation of crops to the market,” she said,. Mr Isaac Muchenje of ward 23 said Macheke, being a farming community, required good roads.

“We need good roads to be able to transport our fresh produce on a weekly basis,” he said. “Bad roads cost us as transporters charge more money, citing high vehicle maintenance costs.”