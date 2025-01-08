Mutare seeks to tap into Geo Pomona expertise 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news

Geo Pomona Waste Management executive chairman and chief executive Dr Dilesh Nguwaya (centre), Mutare Mayor Simon Chabuka (left) and Mutare City Town Clerk Mr Blessing Chafesuka share a lighter moment during a tour of Geo Pomona in Harare yesterday.— Picture: Tanyaradzwa Tanyanyiwa.

Wallace Ruzvidzo and Remember Deketeke

Mutare City Council is seeking to tap into Geo Pomona Waste Management’s expertise to improve its own system.

In an interview after touring the Geo Pomona Waste Management facility in Harare yesterday, Mutare Mayor Councillor Simon Chabuka said they were looking to collaborate with the Harare-based firm.

His city, he said, would definitely learn from Geo Pomona especially on the management of dumpsites.

“Our dumpsite is aging and lacks adequate equipment for effective waste management.

“Residents living near the site in Greenside and Palmerston are struggling with persistent foul odours, as well as an influx of mosquitoes and flies originating from the dumpsite,” he said.

“And we do not have the capacity to create such infrastructure that we have seen at this site.

“We still lack mechanisms to effectively separate water from waste and contain the water to prevent contamination of the nearby river, which forms the border between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

“This tour is meant to see how best we can tap into Geo Pomona expertise.”

Mutare town clerk Mr Blessing Chafesuka said following procedures outlined by central Government, a structured partnership could be developed to ensure that residents receive the essential services they need.

“By aligning efforts with Government guidelines, the partnership can facilitate the implementation of best practices that enhance service delivery and improve the overall quality of life for residents,” he said.

“Such a partnership would not only focus on waste management but also address related issues such as public health and environmental sustainability.”

Geo Pomona chief executive officer and executive chairman Dr Dilesh Nguwaya said there was need to teach local authorities across the country best practices for waste management.

One of Geo Pomona’s goals was to collaborate with local authorities to ensure enhanced service delivery.

“Mutare City Council is not the first local authority to have visited us, City of Bulawayo also once came here and got an appreciation of what we are doing,” he said.

“We are very much open to working with local authorities across the country.”