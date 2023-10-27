Source: ‘Mutsvangwa, Mangwana wanted to steal from ZBC’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

FORMER Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) acting chief executive Wisdom Hombarume’s lawyer yesterday accused ex-Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa and the ministry secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana of attempting to steal the broadcaster’s funds before cooking up a criminal case against him.

Hombarume’s lawyer Musindo Hungwe told the court that charges against his client were trumped-up after he blocked Mutsvangwa and Mangwana from stealing ZBC funds.

Mangwana, however, dismissed the allegations, adding that he did not meddle in ZBC affairs.

He said his duties do not permit him to be on the ZBC board since the government was a shareholder, adding that it was the chief executive who reported to the board.

Hungwe asked Mangwana if the ZBC organogram showed any other position that includes him as permanent secretary, which he denied.

Mangwana confirmed that Hombarume was responsible for making decisions at ZBC through board resolutions.

However, Hungwe challenged Mangwana to produce a board resolution that gave him the right to represent the broadcaster during court proceedings.

He also challenged Mangwana to tell the court the correct procedure on who is supposed to be the complainant in the case.

Hungwe then argued that Mangwana was not supposed to be the complainant as he had confirmed that ZBC should be behind the case.

Mangwana was also accused of reporting Hombarume to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) without a board resolution.

He, however, denied reporting the matter to Zacc, saying he had just asked the commission to investigate the allegations.

Hombarume is accused of requesting US$6 730 for a business trip to Botswana, but failed to travel.

He is also accused of smuggling a microphone worth R290 and luggage worth R4 285.

Hombarume is, however, denying the charges, arguing that the charges were trumped-up.