Source: Zim court orders SSB to garnish delinquent prison guards’ salaries to compensate torture victim

A ZIMBABWEAN court has ordered the Salary Service Bureau (SSB) to garnish US$100 each per month from the salary accounts of two Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers until they fully settle a debt amounting to US$5 200 after the duo was successfully sued by a Harare man, whom they tortured last year.