Source: Do as you wish, Chiwenga’s ex-wife tells court -Newsday Zimbabwe

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, yesterday told Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka to do as she wishes after her lawyer had renounced agency.

Mubaiwa, who is facing a charge of attempting to kill her estranged husband, was asked by Chakanyuka if she was comfortable to proceed to trial without her lawyer.

Her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, had renounced agency in protest over the way the case was being handled.

Mtetwa had asked the court for a postponement, arguing that her client was in pain following a leg surgery.

Chakanyuka, however, adjourned the matter for close to 20 minutes.

She also asked Mubaiwa to provide doctors’ documents that showed she had surgery.

Mtetwa, however, argued that a picture of a hole on Mubaiwa’s thigh should have served as enough evidence.

Chakanyuka then requested Mtetwa to bring the medical documents after an hour.

However, when the court resumed, Mtetwa renounced agency citing the harsh determination against her client.

The magistrate then asked Mubaiwa for directions, adding that she could look for another lawyer or to proceed with the trial without legal representation.

Mubaiwa told Chakanyuka to do what she wanted before the magistrate gave her a day to look for another lawyer.

The trial is set to continue today with former Health deputy minister John Mangwiro expected to testify.