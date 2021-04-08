Mwonzora Theft Of Money Charges, ZACC Letter

Source: Mwonzora faces arrest for looting party funds – The Zimbabwean

8 April 2021

April 7, 2021 Att: Zimbabwe Ant-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Commissioner CASE- RB# 2236/12/2020

Douglas Mwonzora RE: POLICE INABILITY TO ACT ON MDC-T THEFT AND MONEY LAUNDERING CASE

My Letter to Assistant Commissioner Nyathi of February 3, 2021 attached below is a summary of the Case of Theft and laundering of the Movement for Democratic Change-T (MDC-T) Funds by Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora and Other Members of the Party Standing Committee.

In Summary:

The case was reported on December 26, 2020, CASE- RB# 2236/12/2020 Several members of the MDC-T Standing Committee have deposed affidavits with ZRP attesting to the theft and laundering of funds The ZRP has conducted its own investigations and evidence exists in support of both theft and illegal exchange of foreign currency on the black market. The persons who participated in the illegal exchange of foreign currency are known to the Police There are recorded statements from some members of the MDC-T Standing Committee attesting to the theft and money laundering That the laundering was in total contravention of the country Foreign Exchange Act and the prevailing official exchange rate which was US$1:83RTGS as established by the Auction Market That the MDC-T Standing Committee violated the Government policy of RTGS as legal tender for all domestic transactions That no attempt was made to acquire the “needed” foreign currency from the official Banks at the prevailing exchange rate as required by the law That the Funds from The Political Parties Finance Act are public funds that should not and cannot be laundered on the black market in total contravention of the country monetary and fiscal policies. Therefore, pray that: The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigates why the Police have not arrested Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora for the theft of funds despite overwhelming evidence ZACC investigates the turning of Harvest House into a den of illegal foreign currency dealing and money laundering Arrest and depose all MDC T Standing Committee members for their complicity in money laundering stemming from inability to report the theft and laundering of party funds Take up the issue as a matter of urgency in light of Police inaction and the soon to be disbursed $29 million dollars as Gazetted by the government. Sincerely, Patson Murimoga MDC-T Member

Attachment 3rd February, 2021

Complainant: Patson Murimoga 4406 Manyame Park Chitungwiza Telephone Number: 0772780298/0772155555 Zimbabwe Republic Police Att: Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi RE: FOLLOW UP ON DOUGLAS TOGARASEI MWONZORA THEFT CASE- RB# 2236/12/2020 I am writing to follow up on my report of December 26, 2020 alleging theft of Movement for Democratic T party funds by Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora and others. The case was reported on RB#2236/12/2020. On Monday February 1st, 2020 there was a published Report by Fungai Mugari, Copy Attached detailing the alleged theft of party funds by Mwonzora and others. I am not the only person wondering why, in the face of such overwhelming evidence Mwonzora has not been arrested for this theft. The Investigating Officers have so far done a sterling job identifying the various accounts used, accomplices within the MDC T and the illegal foreign currency dealers they engaged. It appears to me that there is enough evidence of misappropriation. The MDCT Finance Director, Toddy Mapingire facilitated the withdrawal, delivery and collection of the illegally obtained foreign currency. He is the keeper of the paper trail. With the publication of this story, I fear they may temper with evidence and witnesses. I strongly believe it is in the best interest of justice that Douglas Mwonzora, Todd Mapingire and others be arrested just like any other citizens would if they are accused of a similar crime. Justice is blind and should be dispensed without fear or favor.

Yours Sincerely,

Patson Murimoga

ID # 04-101832 04

Cc. Officer in Charge CID