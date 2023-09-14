Source: Mzilikazi residents count losses after BF violence – The Southern Eye

Desmond Khumalo from Mzilikazi’s L’square area said his property was damaged when the police engaged in running battles with football fans.

RESIDENTS of Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi high-density suburb are now weary of the losses they endure each time soccer matches at the nearby Barbourfields Stadium degenerate into violence.

The residents bore the brunt of the Sunday violence which erupted during a football match between Dynamos and Highlanders. The match between the two soccer giants was abandoned in the first half after fans invaded the pitch accusing match officials of bias.

In separate interviews yesterday, residents said they were affected every time there is violence at the stadium.

Desmond Khumalo from Mzilikazi’s L’square area said his property was damaged when the police engaged in running battles with football fans.

“They sprayed their water in every direction and the pressure hit our windows, while some of it got into the kitchen. I was sitting in my house having arrived from church and the next thing there was chaos,” he said.

Another resident who lives near the stadium said her friend’s car was crashed by a police truck as it was reversing to flee from the marauding soccer fans.

Fans fleeing from police sought sanctuary in people’s homes.

The residents also revealed that property was destroyed in the skirmishes as the angry fans ran amok.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed in a statement that eight people were injured in the skirmishes.

Among the injured were policemen and fans.